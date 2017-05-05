HBO Confirm They’re Writing Four Game Of Thrones Spin-Offs

Game of Thrones’ latest plot twist will have fans rejoicing.

The HBO show has been scheduled to end after season 8, but the network has just revealed they’re working on four possible spin-offs.

According to HBO, in an expansion of the Game of Thrones universe, they have enlisted the help of four writers to develop four different ideas for shows after George R.R. Martin’s tale has been wrapped up.

It’s the first time in the network’s history that they’re attempting such a spin-off from arguably their biggest hit.

Clearly, they’re hoping for big things from this and have turned to respected screenwriters Max Borenstein (Kong: Skull Island), Jane Goldman (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Brian Helgeland (A Knight’s Tale), and Carly Wray (Mad Men) to provide the new Westeros-themed stories.

The shows will apparently “explore different time periods of George R.R. Martin’s vast and rich universe”. Keeping things as vague as possible, there’s no confirmation yet of any possible storylines or when we can expect them to hit screens.

As they’re still in development, don’t expect them anytime soon.

This could be a double-edged sword for GOT fans as it’s not coming from any of George RR Martin’s original material but, he is confirmed to be attached the project.

The TV show has at times differed to Martin’s series of books so it’s not completely new territory.

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss will also return to the world of Westeros and despite previously claiming they wouldn’t want to work on any spin-offs, will be executive producers on all four potential shows.

In a statement, HBO said: “Weiss and Benioff continue to work on finishing up the seventh season and are already in the midst of writing and preparing for the eighth and final season.

“We have kept them up to date on our plans and they will be attached, along with George R.R. Martin, as executive producers on all producers.”

Game of Thrones season 7 will be released in July, while the eighth and final season will hit screens next year.