7 Reasons Orgasms Should Be Your Best Friend

Thankfully, we’ve moved into an age in which the discussion about orgasms and their benefits is acceptable. We’re able to admit with joy that sexual expression is a major part of our lives and the best thing next to sliced bread.

If you’re not convinced that the conversation is acceptable, there are several reasons you may want to open up your mind. In doing so, you may increase your years on this planet and have a heck of a better time in the process.

The following are scientifically-based reasons you (and everyone you know) should have more orgasms.

1. They Relieve Stress

“Orgasm relives tension as oxytocin stimulates feelings of warmth and relaxation,” writes Carol Rinkleib Ellison in her whitepaper “The Health Benefits of Sexual Expression. No wonder there have long been jokes about people who “need to get laid.”

A dose oxytocin can make all the difference in the world and even make people less prone to violent acts.

2. They Help with Insomnia

The perfect mix of oxytocin and endorphins can create a sedation effect on the body. This can help you sleep like a baby.

According to Ellison, a study performed in 2000 discovered that women who pleasured themselves just before bedtime fell asleep much easier.

3. They Alleviate Pain

“There is some evidence that orgasms can relieve all kinds of pain — including pain from arthritis, pain after surgery and even pain during childbirth,” says Lisa Stern, RN, of Planned Parenthood.

Oxytocin puts the body into a euphoric state, which alleviates pain in the short-term.

4. They Stimulate Your Brain

Orgasms get the blood flowing throughout your body, especially in the brain.

Researchers had female subjects pleasure themselves while in MRI machines. When they reached orgasm, all sorts of nutrients and large amounts of oxygen traveled to the brain.

“Mental exercises increase brain activity but only in relatively localized regions. Orgasm activates the whole,” reports researcher Barry Komisaruk.

5. They Help with Depression

The flow of oxygen, nutrients, and chemicals into the brain and throughout the body can help alleviate depression. Ellison writes that the ability to express your sexuality without fear is linked to a happier life overall.

6. They Keep You Looking Young

I once practiced yoga with a woman who I thought was in her 50s. When she told me she was in her 70s, I was shocked! I asked her what her secret was. She quickly responded, “Lost of good sex.”

Dr. David Weeks, a famed British clinical psychologist, conducted a 10-year study that found those between ages 40 and 50 who had sex 50 percent more than other respondents physically appeared much younger.

7. They Can Help You Live Longer

Ellison cites numerous studies that suggest orgasms can reduce your chances of heart disease, cancer, menstrual cramps, stress-related deaths, and more.

In fact, a study (with a 10-year follow-up) in South Wales found that men between the ages of 55-69 who orgasmed regularly back when they were betweem 45-59 had a 50-percent lower mortality rate.

