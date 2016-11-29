Here’s How You Can Find The Perfect Gift For Your Loved Ones

Christmas. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, bar picking presents for your loved ones. With the holiday season coming up, what is a good way to find out what your family and friends want for Christmas?

Check Their Social Media

Social media accounts are like a person’s ‘reality bubble’ and can reveal so much about a person’s taste and interests. Check out your loved one’s Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest to see if there’s anything they’re particularly interested in. Does your loved one follow a slightly worryingly number of cute horse accounts on Instagram? A horse themed gift or riding lessons might just be the perfect gift this Christmas!

Play The Guessing Game

This involves a bit of lying, but a white lie for the greater good never hurt anyone! Pretend you’ve already purchased said loved one’s gift, get them all excited about it and try to make them guess what you bought. Obviously they’re going to say what they actually wanted, which in turn gives you an idea of what you should then go and buy for them. Reverse psychology at its finest!

Hack Their Shopping Accounts

Okay, this one can only be done with someone who is close enough that you have access to their computer. Everyone leaves items they’ve been putting off purchasing in their Amazon wishlist. It’s the perfect opportunity to search for the perfect gift.

Purchase An Experience

Instead of buying something material that your loved one can go out and purchase on their own, consider booking some sort of experience for them, like a massage, spa trip, bungee jumping, etc. Memories stick far longer than material possessions do!

When In Doubt

Opt for something expensive that can be consumed, such as a bottle of champagne, luxury chocolates or fancy cheese, because who wouldn’t appreciate cheese!