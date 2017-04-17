Hero Dad Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dresses Up As Pikachu For His Daughter

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has retired from asking people to smell what he’s cooking in the wrestling ring and has moved onto being a full-blown Hollywood megastar and social media hero.

Try following The Fast and Furious star on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and not fall head-over-heels for this guy. It’s near impossible, he’s the nicest guy, in Hollywood, if not the world.

This weekend he scored major dad points by dressing up as his daughter’s favourite Pokemon character – Pikachu – and shared the adorable video on Instagram.

The actor explained that for Easter he thought Pikachu should make a “special visit” to his daughter Jasmine.

Revealing it might not have been as good an idea as he thought, the star wrote on Instagram: “Pikachu didn’t account for the fact that now Jazzy RUNS and for 2hrs straight she wants to play her new favorite game, ‘I run away and you chase me Pikachu. And you’re not allowed to take a break until I go night night’.

He continued: “At the end of the vid you can hear her yell, ‘Peekyu’ because she can’t say, Pikachu. I’m tired, today’s my only day off, it’s 118 degrees in this costume and Hobbs keep trying to p*ss on my leg. And I luv every minute of it. Bring it on. It’s what daddy’s do. Happy Easter to you guys and enjoy your families.” (sic)

It’s the second time Dwayne has got the Pikachu costume out for his daughter.

The first time was last Halloween when to Jasmine’s delight the yellow Pokemon came to life.

That first Instagram video of The Rock dancing in the outfit clocked up over four million views, a figure the new video has already surpassed.

It’s no surprise Dwayne was in a good mood this weekend. The eighth instalment of The Fast and Furious franchise, Fate of the Furious, is predicted to earn a record $532.5 million worldwide at the Box Office this weekend.

If so, it will beat previous record holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which took an impressive $529million on its release in December 2015.

