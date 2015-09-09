How to Make Spider Lollipops for Halloween

Here’s a fun project for you and the kids that will get everyone into the Halloween spirit: A lesson on how to make spider lollipops.

It comes from Daniel Ehlers of EhlersTV on YouTube, and it’s the kind of project that children of all ages can enjoy — and successfully create. All you need are some lollipops, pipe cleaners, googly eyes and glue. Even young kids can twist and bend the legs on if you or an older sibling cuts the legs out for them.

Check out the video above, which spells everything out. It’s pretty simple, but the way he twists the legs and then flips the spider upside down is clever, and not something we thought of when we initially started watching it. Have fun, and enjoy!

