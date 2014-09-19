Infidelity Statistics 2014 – How Do Men & Women Cheat

Men and women cheat — there’s no surprise in that statement — but the reasons why they cheat and how people find their partners are varied and often very fascinating.

For example, want to hear one really stunning fact? Most men and women (74% and 68% respectively) would cheat if they knew they wouldn’t get caught!

That’s what we learned when looking at the infidelity statistics 2014 information from Adam & Eve, the adult novelty company. (That link is NSFW, in case you didn’t know.) They gathered together facts from various sources to create this little infographic on the subject.

Check out the details below to see why it happens, where cheaters first meat, how long these affairs last, commonalities and differences between the sexes, and how often they take place.