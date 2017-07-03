Irish Teens Perform Gaelic Version Of Justin Bieber’s Despacito And It’s Amazing

Despacito in Gaelic is the version of the Justin Bieber monster hit you didn’t know you needed to hear.

Unless you have been living under a rock, the Spanish hit has been everywhere for the last few weeks and now a group of Irish students have taken on Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Bieber with their Gaelic rendition.

The students, from Irish language summer school Coláiste Lurgan in County Galway, Ireland translated the hit into the Gaelic language and it works, in fact it’s actually pretty good. They have even released a video featuring back-flips, Irish dancing and even a tin whistle.

It’s been hard to avoid the monster hit over the last few months. The Bieber remix has hit number one in charts across the planet including in the U.S. where it became the first primarily Spanish-language song to claim the top spot since the Macarena by Los del Rio twenty years ago.

Despatio was originally released by Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee in January and in April was with a remix version featuring Canadian badboy Justin Bieber. The Sorry singer added extra verses and sang in English and Spanish, with Colombian musician Juan Felipe Samper hired to help him sing in the language.

While the Irish students might have nailed their Gaelic translation, Bieber is still struggling to get his Spanish right. At a gig in New York nightclub 1OAK back in May the star was called out by fans for mumbled and improvised the lyrics, with videos of the embarrassing performance posted on social media.

I’m dying😂😂😂😂😂 @justinbieber #despacito #justinbieber A post shared by justin + Alina = Jalina😍💖 (@alina_justin_bieber_my_life) on May 24, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Instead of singing, “Nos vamos pegando, poquito a poquito,” he went with, “Nos vamos pegando, I quit smoking ciggies.”

He followed it by changing “Firmo en las paredes de tu laberinto,” to, “Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.”

This is how it should have sounded: