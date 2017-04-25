Ivanka Trump Booed After Calling Her Father A ‘Champion’ For Women

President Donald Trump isn’t popular in Germany, something his daughter Ivanka discovered today when a crowd hissed and booed when she praised her father as an advocate for women’s rights during a panel talk in Berlin.

The “special advisor” to the president, who ran her own clothing and accessories line before turning her hand to helping run the free world, mentioned how proud she was of her father’s stance on paid leave during the discussion, causing a negative reaction from the listening attendees.

http://launch.newsinc.com/embed.html?trackingGroup=91690&siteSection=thehill2300_nws_pol_sec&videoId=32312999

She said: “That is something I’m very proud of my father’s advocacy, long before he came into the presidency, he championed this in the primaries. He’s been a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.”

The audience at the W20 panel scoffs at Ivanka Trump talking about her father advocating for women.

https://t.co/HaJ2S9Yrjq — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) April 25, 2017

Miriam Meckel, editor of German business magazine Wirtschaftswoche, asked Ivanka what she thought about the response of the crowd and what she says to those who question whether Trump was actually an “empowerer of women” based on his behavior towards them in the past.

She said: “I’ve certainly heard the criticism from the media and that’s been perpetuated, but I know from personal experience, and I think the thousands of women who have worked with and for my father for decades when he was in the private sector are a testament to his belief and solid conviction in the potential of women and their ability to do the job as well as any man.”

“So I think in my personal experience — and you were asking me about my role as daughter — and as adviser, as a daughter, I can speak on a very personal level knowing that he encouraged me and enabled me to thrive.”

Ivanka was speaking as part of a panel during the W-20 summit, which brings together representatives from G-20 countries to discuss female economic empowerment.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who met Ivanka during her visit to Washington D.C. last month, was among the leaders in attendance.

Despite saying before her father took office that she wouldn’t be engaging in a political role at the White House, Ivanka was recently made an official advisor to the President and now has her own office above the Oval Office.

Asked to explain exactly what her role was and who she represented, even Trump’s favorite daughter had to admit she wasn’t sure.

She was asked by Meckel: “You are first daughter, German audience not familiar, what is your role, to whom are you represented? Your father, the American people, or your business.”

A slightly awkward Ivanka responded: “Well, certainly not the latter, and I am rather unfamiliar with this role as well, as it is quite new to me. It has been a little under 100 days, but it is just been a remarkable, an incredible journey.

“So it’s very early for me. I’m listening, I’m learning, I’m defining the ways in which I think I’ll be able to have impact,” she added.

Save