Ja Rule And Fyre Festival Organizers Hit By $100 Million Lawsuit

The Fyre Festival nightmare isn’t over just yet for rapper Ja Rule, who along with his fellow organizers are being sued for $100 million over the disastrous event.

lawyer Mark Geragos filed the class action suit on Sunday on behalf of a group of those who were meant to attend in which they accused organisers of staging “nothing more than a get-rich-quick scam from the very beginning” and claimed they were guilty of breach of contract, fraud, negligent misrepresentation and breach of covenant of good faith.

The suit, which is seeking damages from Ja Rule, Billy McFarland and Fyre Media, alleges that attendees were not provided with “adequate food, water, shelter, and medical care” and that their safety was put at risks by organizers whose actions left them “stranded” on the remote island.

Fyre was billed as the most luxury festival on the planet, with attendees shelling out thousands for the privilege of being flown to the private Caribbean island for a weekend of music.

It even had Instagram models Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid promoting it on social media, though when it kicked off last week it was clear that the social media dream was far from the reality of the situation.

Expectation v. Reality for the biggest scamming festival in the 21st Century #FyreFestival@WNFIV @FyreFraud pic.twitter.com/75SZb6iDdm — Alex Sanchez (@AXELSCYTHE) 28 April 2017

Most struggled to even get the location and were held on planes either in the US or on nearby islands.

Those who did manage to get to the site didn’t exactly have it much better, with one person describing it as “Rich Kids of Instagram meets Lord of the Flies” and posted images to social media of the conditions.

The luxury accommodation turned out to be half built tents used in humanitarian disasters, while the gourmet food turned out to be cheese and bread.

@FyreFraud Just a reminder of what “The Duo” was originally sold as pic.twitter.com/gKz90zNBvu — Michele Smith (@MicheleSmi) 27 April 2017

Headliners, including Blink 182, dropped out as the situation became clear and in the end, the Bahamian government stepped in and shut down the festival on Friday, hours after it was meant to have officially started.

Here are a few pics of the luxury cuisine options. The food on the right was pretty good. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/aJkxtypQND — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) 30 April 2017

A view of the luxury food court with some luxury school bus transportation at Fyre Festival. #fyre #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/XL3PtRw8q0 — William N. Finley IV (@WNFIV) 28 April 2017

Ja Rule didn’t actually even make it to the Carribean and later tweeted an apology over the fiasco, though said it was not his fault.

Despite the fiasco, Billy McFarland claimed in a statement to Rolling Stone that Fyre Fest would be back in May 2018. Who wants to go?