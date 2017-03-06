Jackhammering Construction Worker Performs Pavarotti On Sydney Building Site

Remember when you walked passed that building site and there was a group of guys harmonizing on break? No, neither do we, but, apparently, that’s what happens when the guys goof around on the job in Sydney, Australia.

A Facebook video of Brazillian 22-year-old, Davi Lopes de Oliveria, belting out Pavarotti’s Neeun Dorma has gone viral for one reason only, this guy’s incredible voice. It’s a tear in eye moment, that starts with David wielding a jackhammer.

He then puts his tools aside and while wearing a yellow t-shirt and with the Sydney skyline in the background the “tradie” – what they call construction workers Down Under – delivers a spellbinding rendition of the operatic classic.

His voice is very good, it’s almost too good – have the tradies been having us on?

If he’s the genuine article or just pranking the internet, David seems pretty happy with his overnight success.

After the video got some attention online, he spoke to Storyful and revealed that while he’s never had singing lessons, but hopes to in the future.

“I have never done any voice studies [or] classes and everything I know is because since I was a little child, I sang in my church in a lot of choirs,” he said.

The video was posted by his friend Patrick Keating, who commented:”well on a sunny monday morning in sydney the noise of the building sight was powerfully pushed away by Davi Oliveira version of Pavarottis nessun dorma;) absolutely amazing stuff!!! davi is actually studying muisic this year and one day dreams of singing in Sydney’s opera house so like and share and lets make his dream come true;);)” (sic)



It’s now racked up nearly 30,000 views.

No word if he’s been snaped up by a record company yey, so we assume he’s jackhammering away somewhere in the Sydney area.