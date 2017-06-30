Jay Z Apologizes For Cheating On Beyonce On New Album 4:44

Jay Z has basically admitted to cheating on Beyonce and the internet can’t take it.

The rap star released new album 4:44 on Thursday and on a number of tracks appeared to confirm he was unfaithful and attempts to apologize to his superstar wife. While he covers and references many issues on the new album, it’s this confession that has got the internet talking.

Beyonce had fans going wild last year with the release of Lemonade, which heavily suggested Jay had cheated, with track Sorry even mentioning the now infamous “Becky with the good hair”, as Jay’s other woman. Now Jay has responded with 4:44 and appears to confirm everything he was accused of on Lemonade was true and begs for Beyonce to forgive him.

His not-so-subtle lyrics even seem to directly respond to those on Lemonade and even mentions “Becky”.

On family feud he raps: “Yeah, I’ll f*** up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone Becky!”

He also apologizes to his children for cheating on their mum on title track 4:44: “If my children knew, I don’t even know what I would do / If they ain’t look at me the same, I would prolly die with all the shame / You did what with who? What good is a ménage à trois when you have a soulmate, you risked that for Blue?”

Bey isn’t the only one Jay begs for forgiveness, her sister Solange who had that infamous lift fight with her brother-in-law in 2014 also gets a mention: “You egged Solange on/Knowin’ all along, all you had to say you was wrong.”

Safe to say the confession from the rapper has sent fans into a frenzy.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">the beyhive when they heard jay z admit to cheating on beyoncé on 4:44 <a href="https://t.co/B5xLvh62qk">pic.twitter.com/B5xLvh62qk</a></p>— breanna. (@brexpk) <a href="https://twitter.com/brexpk/status/880642684137992193">June 30, 2017</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Jay Z said It took Blue being born for him to realize the value of his marriage… no wonder Beyoncé made lemonade. She was going THROUGH IT <a href="https://t.co/NXqIF8GT16">pic.twitter.com/NXqIF8GT16</a></p>— Alluring Ivy🌿 (@Drebae_) <a href="https://twitter.com/Drebae_/status/880661354406981632">June 30, 2017</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Solange: beats Jay Z in an elevator for cheating<br><br>Y'all: nah<br><br>Beyoncé: says Jay cheated on Lemonade<br><br>Y'all: nah<br><br>Jay: "I cheated" <br><br>Y'all <a href="https://t.co/m5hPbK5YC8">pic.twitter.com/m5hPbK5YC8</a></p>— struggles & sass (@20SomethingSass) <a href="https://twitter.com/20SomethingSass/status/880667632646619140">June 30, 2017</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Jay Z referenced Becky on 'Family Feud.' To top it off, Beyonce has background vocals on the track. BRUH! <a href="https://t.co/ROFZvGGDFG">pic.twitter.com/ROFZvGGDFG</a></p>— ronald isley (@yoyotrav) <a href="https://twitter.com/yoyotrav/status/880640762865754119">June 30, 2017</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Jay Z admit to cheating on Beyoncé. He's gonna be at the next family reunion like <a href="https://t.co/D6ZHg8ybxQ">pic.twitter.com/D6ZHg8ybxQ</a></p>— 🅼▲🅻🅸🅺 (@malikofori) <a href="https://twitter.com/malikofori/status/880708376619044865">June 30, 2017</a></blockquote>

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Jay Z really did cheat on Beyoncé. Lemonade wasn't a lie, BEYONCÉ WAS GOING THROUGH IT ALL. <a href="https://t.co/oxMJYFPr8H">pic.twitter.com/oxMJYFPr8H</a></p>— ㅤ (@SindidAlam) <a href="https://twitter.com/SindidAlam/status/880684527097708545">June 30, 2017</a></blockquote>

<script async src=”//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″></script>