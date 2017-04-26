Jeff Goldblum Confirmed For Jurassic World 2: Dr Ian Malcolm Is Back

It looks like ‘life found a way’ because Jeff Goldblum is back chasing dinosaurs.

The actor will join Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in the sequel to Jurrasic World due out in June 2018, the Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

It’s good news for fans of the original Steven Spielberg movies as Goldblum will reprise his role as chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm, who somehow managed to survive both Jurrasic Park and it’s 1997 sequel The Lost World: Jurrasic Park, in which he was the main protagonist.

Jurrasic World takes place 22 years after the events of the original film and there’s no word yet on how the two parts of the franchise will be tied together.

Malcolm did make a cameo of sorts in the 2015 film, with the appearance of a book he wrote ‘God Creates Dinosaurs’, which references one of his most famous line from the original.

The fourth installment of the franchise will be directed by J.A. Bayona with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley producing.

Bayona has already shared the first official image from the sequel, though it didn’t give away too much about the plot, showing a young girl standing alone in front of a dinosaur exhibit at a museum.

So excited to show you this!! A first look of the new Jurassic adventure. #JW2 pic.twitter.com/U7eJRANXgg — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) March 8, 2017

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, has written the script for the sequel and along with Steven Spielberg will be an Executive Producer.

He confirmed plans for not just a sequel, but a series of movies in April 2014 a year before the reboot was released.

Jurrasic World took an astonishing $1.67 billion at the global Box Office in 2015, making it the fourth highest grossing movie of all time.

Speaking to Empire he said of the new generation of movies: “We wanted to create something that would be a little bit less arbitrary and episodic, and something that could potentially arc into a series that would feel like a complete story.”