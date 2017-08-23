Jennifer Aniston On Friends Endgame Theory: Should Rachel Have Ended Up With Joey?

Friends ended over a decade ago, but fans are still arguing over whether Rachel ended up with the right guy.

Jennifer Aniston’s character got together with Ross in the last ever episode of the iconic TV show, ending ten series of will-they-won’t-they drama.

Not everyone was happy that Ross and Rachel got back together though, with many fans arguing she should have ended up with Matt LeBlanc’s character, Joey and not Ross.

A recent fan theory the “Joey-Rachel Endgame theory” posted on Twitter called “In Defense of Rachel and Joey: A Thread” made a very convincing case for why Joey, who Rachel did have a short romance with, is her soulmate.

Pointing to many events, including the fact that Ross cheated on her – the “we were on a break” thing was never convincing – it sparked a huge debate among fans over whether Ross or Joey was best for Rachel.

If anyone is going to be able to give a definite answer on this it’s Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel, and she’s convinced it’s all about Ross.

When asked by Stylist about the support for Joey, Jennifer said: “No!

“No, no. They [Rachel and Joey] tried. I think there was a moment when Joey and Rachel got together that maybe it could happened, but it didn’t. It was Ross and Rachel all the way.”

And if you weren’t already convinced, she added: “I just don’t think Joey and Rachel could have made it. I think it was more physical than emotional with them. They were friends with benefits, and they left it at that.”

Jen also revealed her thoughts on a Friends “afterworld” and said she likes to think all six characters are still going strong, probably drinking coffee, somewhere in New York.

“I really believe that if there’s an afterworld of Friends, they’re still thriving. Don’t you?” she said.

That would be amazing Rachel. We mean Jen.