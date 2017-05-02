Jimmy Kimmel Makes Emotional Speech About New Born Son’s Medical Condition

Jimmy Kimmel’s Monday night monologue was a little different from what we’re used to from the comedian.

He began his show by expressing thanks for the arrival of a beautiful baby son to him and wife Molly McNearney last Friday.

William John Kimmel was welcomed into the world on April 21st, but just three hours after his birth, Jimmy revealed, they were informed that he was born with a heart disease that needed immediate surgery.

Stepping away from his usual comedy routine, Kimmel held back tears as he revealed his newborn son endured three hours of surgery: “On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn’t even begin to explain.

“He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life.”

Thankfully, Jimmy revealed that William had left hospital on Sunday and was recovering at home.

“He’s doing great. He’s eating. He’s sleeping. He peed on his mother today while she was changing his diaper. He’s doing all the things that he’s supposed to do,” he joked, adding: “This is the best.”

Kimmel went on to thank the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for their efforts to care for his son as well as the numerous doctors, nurses and family members who offered their support.

He said: “This is some place Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. I hope you never have to go there, but if you do, you’ll see so many kids from so many financial backgrounds being cared for so well and with so much compassion.

“I’ve been supporting Children’s Hospital for years. I had no idea we’d ever wind up there.”

His tribute to wife Molly was probably the most hilarious and touching moment.

“Most of all I want to thank my wife, Molly. First of all, for allowing me to have sex with her in the first place,” he said.

“That was huge right there. So few have done that. But also for being so strong and level headed and positive and loving during the worst nightmare, a new mother could experience. I couldn’t ask for a better partner. I’m so happy we had this baby together. I’m definitely getting a vasectomy after this.”