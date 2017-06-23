Johnny Depp Joked About Assassinating Donald Trump

Johnny Depp hinted he wanted to assassinate President Trump.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who has made a career out of making quirky and off the wall comments, began talking about the President during an appearance at Glastonbury on Thursday.

Depp was introducing the 2004 film The Libertine at a drive-in movie theater when revealed he asked the audience: “Can you bring Trump here?”

When they reacted by booing, Depp replied: “You misunderstand completely. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? I want to clarify: I’m not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it’s been a while and maybe it’s time.”

People have taken it as a reference to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln by John Wilkes Booth, who was an actor.

Depp seemed aware his words would cause controversy and said before hand: “By the way, this is going to be in the press and it’ll be horrible.

“It’s just a question; I’m not insinuating anything.”

Depp was presenting a showing of the 2004 movie, in which he starred as womanizing poet John Wilmot. As predicted his comments caused controversy on Twitter, with many unhappy at the threat of violence.

The Secret Service confirmed they were aware of the comments, with staff assistant Shawn Holtzclaw telling CNN: “For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities.”

Liberal Hollywood hasn’t exactly held back when it comes to it’s criticism of Trump and Depp’s comments comes hot on the heels of Kathy Griffin’s controversial photoshoot, where she posed with a fake severed head of the President.

Trump wasn’t impressed and made his feelings known on Twitter: “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself, My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!”