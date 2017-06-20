Jonah Hill Has Lost Serious Weight And Is Totally Buff

By Beca -

Jonah Hill has just become the Chris Pratt of 2017 after revealing his new, fit body.

The Superbad star and Oscar nominee might have been known as one of Hollywood’s more “cuddly” leading men, but not anymore. The 33-year-old was spotted this week after dropping some serious pounds and if we’re honest, we almost didn’t recognize him.

When you’re rolling with Channing Tatum and co there’s pressure to look good and it seems the Wolf of Wall Street star has decided to join the buff types of LaLaLand by hitting the gym.

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum

Twitter has blown-up over the news pictures with some seriously excited reactions to a slimline Hill.

Most people want to know how he appeared to go from that fat kid from Superbad to serious hottie overnight, while others are looking to sign up to the Jonah Hill workout program.

Some people are just not buying it though.

The star dropped the weight after gaining over 40lbs for last year’s movie War Dogs. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon he revealed his 21 and 22 Jump Street co-star Channing Tatum had been helping him get in shape.

Channing Tatum shows off his abs

He said during an appearance of the Tonight Show: “I gained weight for this movie War Dogs and then I wanted to get in better shape.
“So I called Channing Tatum, and said, ‘hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?’”

Channning, the former stripper turned Hollywood heavyweight with the rock hard abs gave this reply: “He said, ‘yes, you dumb motherf**ker, of course you will, it’s the simplest thing in the entire world.’”

