Justin Trudeau Takes Epic Selfie With Teenagers On Their Way To Prom

Justin Trudeau proved he’s still the coolest world leader, after taking a selfie with a group of prom-goers.

The Prime Minister might be in charge of running Canada, but even government business wouldn’t stop him snapping a picture with the school students. Trudeau was jogging around Stanley Park Seawall in Vancouver, British Columbia when he ran into the teenagers, who were posing for pictures before their prom.

Not wanting to miss out on the special moment, Trudeau’s official photographer Adam Scotti snapped some pictures of the Prime Minister running into the group and captured the looks on their faces as they realised just who the mystery jogger was.

Posting a series of the pictures to Instagram, Scotti captured one picture of the group standing around: “I run. Tommy runs. The boss runs. This is part of a little side project to document the places we go and the runs we go on.

“Sometimes it’s just scenic shots, other times, it’s running past an unsuspecting grad group – half clued in, others were more distracted by the ginger with the camera. A memorable moment for all. I always love to watch people’s faces as they realise who just ran past, often several paces after he has passed.”

He didn’t run past though and instead stopped for an epic group selfie. Trudeau, who had a black t-shirt on, still looked photo ready even mid-jog.

That’s got to be the ultimate prom picture right?

“We were just taking photos and hanging around talking, and then Trudeau, he just comes running,” student Constantine Maragos told CBC News after.

“At first, we were like, ‘Why is the prime minister of Canada running the seawall? And then we started yelling for Trudeau to get in the photo.”

Selfies haven’t always gone well for the world leader though. In January he was lulled into a false sense of security when he was stopped by students Alex Ayton and Kathleen Olds for a picture. After snapping the selfie though, the Canadian took the moment to question her leader about indigenous rights included in his election campaign.

Referring to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Old’s asked: “Are you planning on implementing UNDRIP?”

The question left Trudeau squirming and while he said they would still carry it out, his face changed quickly from delight to horror when he heard the question and he was quickly hustled away.

“I specifically asked Justin about UNDRIP because I believe it is emblematic of his general lack of accountability,” Olds later told Buzzfeed.

“I wanted to see whether he would be honest and accountable to his campaign promises or try to deflect, again. I guess now we know!” she added.