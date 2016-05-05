Meet the Woman Who Killed Her Husband and Tried Feeding His Remains to Her Children

In February 2000, Katherine Knight, an abattoir worker from NSW Hunter Valley in Australia, slaughtered her husband in the most horrific way imaginable. It was a crime so shocking that many people can’t handle hearing the details.

According to The Daily Telegraph, she stabbed John Price, 44, at least 37 times with a butcher’s knife before skinning him and hanging him from a large meat hook in their living room. Then, she decapitated him. But that’s not even the worst part of the story.

On March 1, police found the victim’s body in the couple’s home — pieces of his buttocks had been sliced up and prepared for dinner. It was a grisly dinner meant to be served to her children with veggies and gravy. They also noticed that the victim’s head was boiling in a pot on the stove. Throughout the house, blood stains covered the floor.

Thankfully, the cops intervened and discovered the crime scene before the kids returned home from school.

Knight became the first woman in Australia to be sentenced to life in prison without parole after she pleaded guilty to the murder. She is currently serving her time at Silverwater Women’s Correctional Center.

In November 2002, Peter Lalor released a book called Blood Stain, where Knight’s story became immortalized. It will also soon be turned into a film, which is expected to be released in early 2018.