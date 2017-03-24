Kendrick Lamar Releases Brand New Single The Heart Part 4 After Teasing Fourth Album

Kendrick Lamar has dropped new track – The Heart Part 4 – and Twitter cannot handle it.

Thursday morning the rapper sent fans into a panic after deleting his entire Instagram and posting one image of a white four in roman numerals on a black background.

The cryptic post was seen as a sign that new music could be on the way from the Compton-born rapper and fans didn’t have to wait too long.

Late Thursday, Kendrick posted a link to new single The Heart Part 4, sending fans into a tailspin – prompting panic and excitement online as fans rushed to download the track.

The Heart Part 4 https://t.co/C9M7ZH1o4v — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 24, 2017

Based on the reaction online, it didn’t disappoint either.

The track appeared to take aim at one rapper in particular, with the Compton-born star going in hard on one of his rivals: “My fans can’t wait for me to son your punk a** and crush your whole lil sh** / I’ll Big Pun your punk a**, you a scared lil b****.”

Fans have speculated it’s aimed at rivals Drake or Big Sean, especially after Cornrow Kenny appears to reference his album Hall of Fame with “H**, Jay Z Hall of Fame, sit ya punk a** down.”

The release of the new material has only fueled speculation a fourth Kendrick album is on it’s way.

Not only does the artwork ‘IV’ appearing on both his Instagram and the single cover reference the number four, but it’s right there in the song title.

Fans have been speculating about a follow up to 2015’s To Pimp a Butterfly for the last few months and in the run up to his headline spot at the Coachella Music Festival next month, it looks like Kendrick will deliver.