Kitesurfing Barack Obama Looks So Happy Not To Be President Anymore

If Barack Obama is missing the White House, he’s doing a good job of covering it up.

The former President is currently sunning himself with wife Michelle in the British Virgin Islands, where they’re being hosted by Virgin boss Richard Branson on his private Necker Island and judging by the pictures coming out of the trip we’d say Barack is adjusting back to civilian life pretty well.

While Americans have been getting used to life under President Trump – Muslim ban, alternative facts, the Bowling Green massacre – the ex-POTUS hasn’t been pining for the West Wing, instead he’s been enjoying doing everything he wasn’t allowed over the past eight years.

Privileged to photograph @BarackObama #portrait what an #athlete #kitesurf #legend @Virgin @richardbranson #Honoured hijack.life A photo posted by Jack Brockway (@hijack) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:26am PST

That apparently included watersports, as earlier this week Branson posted a video to Instagram of Obama trying kitesurfing for the very first time.

Branson captioned the video: “Challenged President Barack Obama to a kitesurfing v foilboarding contest – here’s what happened.”

It looks like he loved it.

Challenged President Barack Obama to a kitesurfing v foilboarding contest – here’s what happened. A video posted by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Feb 7, 2017 at 4:06am PST

Check out that smile!

We’re not sure when the Branson-Barack bromance began, but we hope Joe Biden isn’t getting too jealous looking at these.

Huge honour inviting the Obamas down to the BVI and great fun having a friendly kitesurfing vs foilboarding challenge with @barackobama Photo by @hijack A photo posted by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:58am PST

The photos aren’t going to be welcomed by those hoping Obama is about to seize power back from Trump, like seeing your ex looking happy post-split, we would say he’s moved on and has no intention of leading an anti-Trump revolution.

While Barack might be happy to be out of the Oval Office, the rest of American apparently doesn’t agree.

According to a recent poll from Public Policy Polling 52% want him back in the White House, while just 43 percent are glad that Mr Trump is in the Oval Office.

Barack hasn’t forgotten about us completely though and in between watersports sent a message that appeared to support the protests against Trump’s immigration policy.

“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. In his final official speech as President, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy–not just during an election but every day,” Kevin Lewis, Obama’s spokesman, said on January 30.

“Citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.”

Save