LaLaLand And Moonlight Best Picture Drama: WTF Happened At The Oscars?

The 2017 Oscars ended in, well, a confusing mess after LaLaLand was accidentally awarded the Best Picture Oscar – when it was meant for Moonlight.

Being the biggest prize on Hollywood’s biggest night, you would have thought someone would be double checking the envelopes before they were handed to the hapless presenters – in this case, legends Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty.

But – oh no – the team behind LaLaLand was on its third production speech before producer Jordan Horowitz took over the microphone to reveal they hadn’t actually won and that, in fact, the award had gone to Moonlight instead.

Video of the whole #BestPicture disaster, including Warren Beatty trying to tell people what happened. pic.twitter.com/8eLY6Rxh9Z — BuzzFeedEntmnt (@BuzzFeedEnt) 27 February 2017

After clarifying it wasn’t a joke, the Moonlight team got up on stage, aLaLand handed their Oscars back and awkwardly shuffled off.

Cue a room full of actors, acting really badly at pretending it wasn’t the most awkward, confusing and amateurish moment of the night. Not just the night, it has never happened in the entire 89 years of the Academy Awards.

During the commotion, Beatty, who had somehow been given the envelope for Best Actress winner – La La Land’s Emma Stone – instead of Best Picture, explained that he thought there was something wrong, but just went with it.

Host Jimmy Kimmel admitted it was horrible and asked if they could just give Oscars to everyone.

At least LaLaLand’s Ryan Gosling, who missed out on the Best Actor award earlier in the night, appeared to enjoy it. He was seen giggling on stage as the news broke.

Jordan: We didn’t win. There is a mistake. Moonlight won. Everyone: OH MY GOD WHAT Ryan Gosling: pic.twitter.com/9kKTs2nk4K — ???? (@johnsonst0ne) 27 February 2017

Emma Stone looked a little more horrified.

As did Director Damien Chazelle, who we’re guessing isn’t going to see the funny side for a while.

Damien Chazelle is going to murder someone for this #Oscars #BestPicture pic.twitter.com/mVjKhTL5uL — Marion Maitland (@nadatostada) 27 February 2017

But HOW with only a handful of awards to give out, did they manage to mess up and on the biggest award of the night?

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the accountancy firm tasked with counting the ballots, issued a statement after the episode taking responsibility: “We sincerely apologize to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for Best Picture.

“The presenters had mistakenly been given the wrong category envelope and when discovered, was immediately corrected. We are currently investigating how this could have happened, and deeply regret that this occurred.

“We appreciate the grace with which the nominees, the Academy, ABC, and Jimmy Kimmel handled the situation.”

We would hate to be in their post-Oscar briefing.

LaLaLand had been nominated for a record-breaking 14 Academy Awards, walking away with six on the night including Best Score, Best Director and Best Song.

Moonlight won three – including Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Adapted Screenplay.