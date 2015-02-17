This Woman Adds Ice Cubes to Her Laundry, You Won’t Believe the Genius Reason Why

You’re probably too busy to iron. So are we. Let’s face it: When we’re in a hurry to get out the door the last thing we want to hassle with is ironing our clothes.

Luckily, there’s a solution that will help you get rid of those wrinkles in a jiffy.

All you have to do is toss a couple (and we mean… just a couple) ice cubes in with your clothes when you run the dryer and voila!

As the dryer tumbles and heats up, the ice cubes melt to water, which eventually becomes steam. Just make sure to run your dryer on the highest setting for maximum results.

It may sound like a strange laundry trick, but it actually works.

Have you already tried this awesome laundry wrinkle-free technique?