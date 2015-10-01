Trans Teen Kills Herself After Mom Says She’ll Never Be a Girl, Because “God Doesn’t Make Mistakes”

For Leelah Alcorn, society’s attitudes towards transgender people were not changing fast enough when she took her life nearly two years ago.

The 17-year-old Kings Mills, Ohio, teen committed suicide three days after Christmas by allegedly stepping in front of a semi.

Initially, investigators believed her death was an accident and were uncertain about the circumstances surrounding what happened. However, later that same day, some pre-scheduled goodbye notes surfaced on her Tumblr blog.

Needless to say, her final notes are nothing short of tragic.

Her blog post describes how she experienced depression and isolation immediately after identifying as transgender at the age of 14. She also went into detail about the disappointment she felt when she discovered her parents would never support who she truly was. They rejected her identity as a phase and a fantasy, refusing to let her transition as a minor. They also did not provide the type of therapy she needed, taking her to only Christian therapists, who believed all transgender people should return to living in their birth gender. She was constantly told that her identity was wrong, and that in being wrong, she was only worthy of disgust and pity.

When she rebelled, coming out at school as gay, her parents took her out of public school, and then cut her off from her friends and social media for months, which, of course, made her even more depressed. In her own words she had, “No friends, no support, no love.”

She quickly learned that love isn’t unconditional, that she could not be loved even by the people who meant the most to her. She simply dreamed of being loved by anyone.

“When I was 14, I learned what transgender meant and cried of happiness. After 10 years of confusion I finally understood who I was,” she wrote. But her parents wanted her to be their “perfect little straight christian boy.”

She would never truly be a girl, her mother said, because God doesn’t make mistakes.

Even in death, her mother did not grant her the dignity of the identity she gave everything to claim.

“My sweet 16-year-old son, Joshua Ryan Alcorn went home to heaven this morning. He was out for an early morning walk and was hit by a truck. Thank you for the messages and kindness and concern you have sent our way. Please continue to keep us in your prayers,” wrote his mother, Carla Alcorn, on Facebook Sunday afternoon.

“Please don’t be sad, it’s for the better. The life I would’ve lived isn’t worth living in… because I’m transgender,” Alcorn shared in one post. “If you are reading this, parents, please don’t tell this to your kids, even if you are Christian or are against transgender people don’t ever say that to someone, especially your kid. That won’t do anything but make them hate them self. That’s exactly what it did to me.”

Her Tumblr note further mentioned that she wanted all of her belongings sold and the profits donated to the transgender rights movement.

Lastly, she requested that her name be added to the long list of transgender people who were murdered or committed suicide this year — hoping that her death wouldn’t be worthless.

“The only way I will rest in peace is if one day transgender people aren’t treated the way I was, they’re treated like humans, with valid feelings and human rights. Gender needs to be taught about in schools, the earlier the better,” Alcorn wrote. “My death needs to mean something. My death needs to be counted in the number of transgender people who commit suicide this year. I want someone to look at that number and say ‘that’s fucked up’ and fix it. Fix society. Please.”

Suicide is never the answer. We wish that she could have been strong enough to make it through her depression and actually had the support and love that she deserved.

Leelah Alcorn’s farewell note should be a wake-up call for society.

Earlier this year, the National Transgender Discrimination Study of the National Center for Transgender Equality and National Gay and Lesbian Task Force reported that 41 percent of people who are transgender have attempted suicide, which is about nine times the national average.

About one in three transgender people worldwide are reported to die from suicide attempts, including after beginning transition.

Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or the Transgender Crisis Hotline at 1-877-565-8860.