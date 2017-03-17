Man Charged After Accidentally Confessing To Rape During Police Job Interview

A man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after he accidentally admitted to raping a woman during a job interview with the police.

Tyler Ray Price, 21, from Nitro, West Virginia was charged with Felony Second-Degree Sexual Assault last month after he confessed to having sex with a woman while she was passed out and filming it on his phone.

He had been applying to become an officer with the South Charleston police and had come for a pre-interview when he made the admission.

According to MyFox8, the interview took place in February this year, but no word on how the incident came up.

SCPD arrests Tyler Price for sexual assault. Price was applying to be cop when he admitted he had videoed the alleged encounter pic.twitter.com/fZdE824oA4 — Leslie Rubin (@LeslieRubinWCHS) 13 March 2017

The police then spoke to the woman who confirmed she had never had consenting sex with Price, had no knowledge of the alleged encounter or that he had filmed it.

She reportedly told the authorities she had gone out with Price and they had consumed “a lot of alcohol”.

The unidentified victim added that Price called her a few hours after the interview and admitted to the crime.

Police spokesman Lt Pat Rader told WCHS about the bizarre story: “We always want to ensure we have the right people.

“We had got to know him a bit and it [was] only when he came for an interview that it all went bad.”

His case has been arraigned until March 13, 2017.