Mark Zuckerberg Finally Got A Harvard Degree 12 Years After Dropping Out

Mark Zuckerberg has finally received a degree from Harvard University, 12 years after he quit the college to work on his side project, Facebook.

The tech-billionaire is one of the Ivy League’s most famous dropouts and a decade after founding the social network, returned to the Massachusetts campus this week to pick up an honorary degree and give the commencement address to the graduating class.

Joking they were already more successful than him, he praised the class for doing “something I never could”.

He said: “I’m honored to be with you today because let’s face it, you accomplished something I never could. If I get through this speech, it’ll be the first time I actually finish something at Harvard. Class of 2017, congratulations!”

Continuing, he said: “I’m an unlikely speaker, not just because I dropped out, but because we’re technically in the same generation. We walked this yard less than a decade apart, studied the same ideas and slept through the same Ec10 lectures.

“We may have taken different paths to get here, especially if you came all the way from the Quad, but today I want to share what I’ve learned about our generation and the world we’re building together.”

Zuckerberg was an undergraduate when he and a group of friends launched ‘The Facebook’ in their Harvard dormitory in 2004. Initially, the social network was limited to just the prestigious college, before it spread to other Ivy Leagues and slowly across the pond to the U.K. where Oxford University was the first to join up.

He was studying computer science at Harvard before dropping out to run Facebook in Palo Alto, California. As of March 2017, Facebook has an estimated 1.94 billion active monthly users globally and employees over 18,000 people.

According to Forbes, Zuckerberg is currently the fifth richest person on the planet with an estimated wealth of $63.3 billion.