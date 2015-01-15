MEN: How to Manscape ‘Down There’ & Why Women Love It

Dear Men,

We know you appreciate it when we shave our legs, get bikini waxes, and keep things trim, neat and tidy “down there.”

Well, guess what? We like it on our men, too! Grooming the sexiest areas of your body should be about defining the look you want to present, a visual representation of your current mood, personality and style. A close-cropped crotch can show off your assets in the best light, while a trimmed chest and abs can let ladies see that you’ve been taking care of your body. It also offers a more youthful appearance and can be a turn on.

If you have a lady in your life, ask her what she likes. She may even want to help you get things in order south of the border, and that can lead to a pretty exciting grooming session.

Wondering how to manscape your pubic area? We turned to Saida Staudenmaier for advice. She’s been working in the entertainment industry for more than a decade and knows how to take care of your hair, even “down there.”

Skin Prep

“The most important thing to remember when you’re shaving is that the hair follicles and pores have to be very open and soft,” Staudenmaier says. “If you shave dry skin, you could end up with razor burn or actually take skin off, so take a hot shower first.” Next, exfoliate with a loofa or body scrub to get rid of dead skin. “This helps you get the closest shave possible,” she says. “It also ‘frees up the hair, pushing the skin back from the follicle.”

Trimming Tips

When it’s time to trim, Staudenmaier recommends using good quality clippers. Don’t remove too much hair, especially if you’re only looking to clean up unruly hair, because once it’s gone you can never put it back. “Use attachable clipper guides so you don’t go straight to that tender skin.” After you’ve clipped the area, check it out and see if that’s enough for your tastes. Guys often realize they don’t need to do any shaving because a trim makes everything look good.

Shaving Yourself

For those who do want to razor everything off, trim the hair first. Once your hair is close-cropped, apply the same thickness of shaving cream as you would put on your face. No matter what surface you’re working on, pull your skin tight, and always remember to head south. “You want to go in the direction the hair grows,” Staudenmaier advises. “There’s a higher risk of razor burn, cutting, and in-grown hairs if you go against it. You can also shave sideways after you’ve gone down a couple of times.”

Scrub-a-Dub

If you regularly shave, a loofa can help prevent in-grown hairs, but don’t do it every day or you risk irritating the skin.

Crotch Care

“You’ve taken some dead skin off so you want to re-hydrate with lotion and moisturize,” Staudenmaier says. Prevent irritation by giving bare skin a couple days to recover. “You want your hair to be at least an eighth of an inch thick before shaving again,” she adds. “You can trim as often as you like, but don’t shave every day. If you’ve got a date on Friday night, plan to shave the Monday before and then do it again Friday morning.”

SOME TIPS

DON’T use shaving cream that has a minty, astringent (tingly) or numbing quality. It could easily turn into a painful burning sensation.

DO change your razor blades often, throwing it out after 6 or 7 uses.

DON’T exfoliate after you manscape. It can hurt.

DO see if your style is appreciated — both by you and the ladies. If you aren’t comfortable with the look, that will translate when meeting others in intimate settings.

How to Manscape Your Pubic Area Photos — Kerry Degman publicity shots for Braun cruZer