Michael Phelps’ Shark Race Left Viewers Really Confused

The much hyped race between legendary swimmer Michael Phelps and a Great White Shark was finally held on Sunday night, but it didn’t exactly turn out the way some viewers expected.
The Discovery Channel had been prompting the event for weeks and people were hyped – some even compared the match up to this generation’s moon landings.
Yes! This is happening. ReTweet if you’re watching #PhelpsVsShark tonight at 8p! #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/tJP8AGWCKI
— Discovery (@Discovery) July 23, 2017
Literally more hype for #PhelpsvsShark than I was for the Rio #Olympics.
— The Real Mr. Burns (@MrBurns714) July 23, 2017
#PhelpsVsShark tonight for #SharkWeek is proof of one thing for sure… Americans are absolutely, undeniably, without a doubt, batshit crazy
— Linda Cantrell (@LBC_5eaux4) July 23, 2017
So you can imagine their disappointment when, after a nearly an hour of pre-race chat, Phelps got in the water, with a hologram.
The contest saw Phelps race the estimated time a Great White could cover 100m in, not actually a flat out contest before man and beast.
Unfortunately, some viewers had taken the title of the show literally and expected him to be getting in the water with a real, live shark and the reaction on Twitter was hilarious.
America’s collective disappointment when we realized that #PhelpsVsShark is all just science and simulations: pic.twitter.com/bTww7dAWm3
— Lindsey Barr (@simply_lindsey) July 24, 2017
Call me crazy but I thought they were gonna put Phelps up against a real shark not a simulation. I feel robbed. #SharkWeek #PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/XgdEphkl6m
— Meg Conley (@MegDownSouth) July 24, 2017
Don’t say Phelps is racing a shark if you’re not going to put him against an actual shark #PhelpsVsShark #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/qy1mlApUiz
— Breyanna Davis (@breyannachenal) July 24, 2017
My face when I realized they weren’t going to put Michael Phelps in one lane and a shark in the other. #SharkWeek #PhelpsVsShark pic.twitter.com/ffFx32k1Nm
— Brooke Bond (@brookeashleyyb) July 24, 2017
Me pretending to be ok with Michael Phelps not racing a real shark pic.twitter.com/QnCF98NfBB
— Gabi Palamone (@Yo_Gabi_Gabi__) July 24, 2017
Should I feel silly that I thought Michael Phelps would actually be racing a shark??…in the water with an actual shark
— Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) July 24, 2017
this is what I pictured when michael phelps said he was racing a shark… #SharkWeek2017 pic.twitter.com/ZlFUL7sI4g
— natali ♡ (@tremnatali) July 24, 2017
So you mean to tell me Michael Phelps didn’t even race a real shark? It was just a simulation. I’m mad. More like Shark WEAK! pic.twitter.com/gwIGTe7Y9p
— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) July 24, 2017
When u realize Phelps isn’t actually racing side by side with a great white shark… #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/popKv38jba
— Michael Pezzetta (@mpezzetta13) July 24, 2017
I know it’s stupid to think michael phelps was actually going to be racing against a real shark but I’m stupid and upset
— Nicole (@nicoleee_adams) July 24, 2017
Speaking after the race Phelps, who wore a special fish-styled suit with a fin for the race, admitted he did better than expected.
“Honestly, the first thought that went through my head when I saw the shark, there’s probably very little chance for me to beat him,” he said after the race. “They swim so fast, it’s almost like a bullet.
“I don’t like taking silver medals but I’ll take one against a Great White,” he added.
His second place was a time of 38.1 seconds, while the Great White came in two seconds quicker at 36.1.
Shark Week is running all week on Discovery, with Phelps making another appearance on Shark School with Michael Phelps.