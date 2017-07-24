Michael Phelps’ Shark Race Left Viewers Really Confused

The much hyped race between legendary swimmer Michael Phelps and a Great White Shark was finally held on Sunday night, but it didn’t exactly turn out the way some viewers expected.

The Discovery Channel had been prompting the event for weeks and people were hyped – some even compared the match up to this generation’s moon landings.

Literally more hype for #PhelpsvsShark than I was for the Rio #Olympics. — The Real Mr. Burns (@MrBurns714) July 23, 2017

#PhelpsVsShark tonight for #SharkWeek is proof of one thing for sure… Americans are absolutely, undeniably, without a doubt, batshit crazy — Linda Cantrell (@LBC_5eaux4) July 23, 2017

So you can imagine their disappointment when, after a nearly an hour of pre-race chat, Phelps got in the water, with a hologram.

The contest saw Phelps race the estimated time a Great White could cover 100m in, not actually a flat out contest before man and beast.

Unfortunately, some viewers had taken the title of the show literally and expected him to be getting in the water with a real, live shark and the reaction on Twitter was hilarious.

Speaking after the race Phelps, who wore a special fish-styled suit with a fin for the race, admitted he did better than expected.

“Honestly, the first thought that went through my head when I saw the shark, there’s probably very little chance for me to beat him,” he said after the race. “They swim so fast, it’s almost like a bullet.

“I don’t like taking silver medals but I’ll take one against a Great White,” he added.

His second place was a time of 38.1 seconds, while the Great White came in two seconds quicker at 36.1.

Shark Week is running all week on Discovery, with Phelps making another appearance on Shark School with Michael Phelps.