Microsoft Paint Is Dead, Won’t Be On Windows 10

Microsoft horrified the world this week when it revealed it would be scrapping Paint, but thanks to outpouring of love around the world for the 32-year-old app, it has been saved.

Part of Windows’ operating system since it’s launch in 1985, the Paint app had managed to survive other advancements in technology for over three decades. That was until this week, when the company revealed that it wouldn’t be a default feature of Windows 10.

Cue the breakdown of millions would had grown up creating masterpieces on the 2D platform, with some of their best work save for the touching Paint based farewells.

Here are some of the best:

After sending shockwaves round the world, Microsoft did a huge U-turn and in a blog on Monday to “clear up some confusion” and insisted Paint was going nowhere.

They revealed while Paint3D, a new version of the feature, would be the default application for Windows 10 – it wasn’t the end of the line for the original Paint. Users would just have to download it – for free – from the Windows Store.

They wrote: “Today, we’ve seen an incredible outpouring of support and nostalgia around MS Paint. If there’s anything we learned, it’s that after 32 years, MS Paint has a lot of fans. It’s been amazing to see so much love for our trusty old app. Amidst today’s commentary around MS Paint we wanted to take this opportunity to set the record straight, clear up some confusion and share some good news.

“MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free.”

We’re still not completely happy that Paint won’t be a default feature, but at least it’s not dead entirely.

And it’s consoling to know that Paint isn’t the only app Micrsoft have been toying with. Microsoft Minesweeper has also been relegated to the app store as a feautre you have to download.

Who are the people making these decisions?