Mom Of Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer Asks To Make Her ‘Death Count’

The mother of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old killed during a counter-protester against the white nationalist march in Charlottesville on Saturday, has broken her silence with an impassioned speech.

Susan Bro, whose daughter was killed after a car struck those voicing their protest at the white supremacy rally, spoke at a memorial on Wednesday in which she vowed Heather’s death would not be in vain.

“I think the reason that what happened to Heather has struck a chord is because we know that what she did is achievable,” Bro said during the emotional and poignant speech. “We don’t all have to die. We don’t all have to sacrifice our lives. They tried to kill my child to shut her up. Well, guess what? You just magnified her.”

She claimed the best tribute to Heather was to carry on her activism and push for social justice.

WATCH: Full remarks from Susan Bro, mother of Charlottesville car attack victim Heather Heyer https://t.co/m3gkZDF6Ks — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 16, 2017

“You ask me, ‘What can I do?’ So many people … I want this to spread. I don’t want this to die. This is just the beginning of Heather’s legacy – this is not the end of Heather’s legacy. You need to find in your heart that small spark of accountability. ‘What is there I can do to make the world a better place? What injustice do I see?’ … You poke that finger at yourself like Heather would have done. You take that extra step. You find a way to make a difference in the world.”

She concluded the brave speech by saying: “That’s how you’re going to make my child’s death worthwhile. I’d rather have my child, but by golly, if I gotta give her up, we’re going to make it count.”

Heather was killed and 19 were injured after a car, allegedly driven by white nationalist James Alex Fields Jr. The left wing protest came in response to the ‘Unite The Right’ rally, which saw Ku Klux Klan members, neo-Nazis, white nationalists and other alt-Right activists join together in the Virginia city.

Their actions and the violence that erupted after have been widely condemned in the US and around the world. President Donald Trump’s reaction has been cause for criticism after he failed to condemn white supremacists and then claimed “both sides” were to blame for the ugliness.