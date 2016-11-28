Moroccan TV Apologises After Featuring A Tutorial About How To Cover Up Domestic Violence With Makeup

Women the world over have reacted in horror as a TV presenter on Moroccan TV show Sabahiyat, channel 2M demonstrated how women who suffer from domestic abuse can cover up their bruises.

The segment shows a smiling makeup artist demonstrating how black and blue bruises on a sitter’s face can effectively be covered up using makeup techniques.

The show was filmed two days before the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The show host is heard saying: “We hope these beauty tips will help you carry on with your daily life”.

#aworldadrift Morocco TV. Makeup tutorial show how abused women can hide bruises. ????️????️????️???? pic.twitter.com/xk1AlCEkpT — CaLi (@CurioGorilla) November 26, 2016

Responses from Moroccan women were instant and petitions are currently being signed on Change.org by hundreds of women who demand an apology for the station’s behavior. Men were also horrified by the live broadcast and took to Twitter after the bizarre segment left them speechless.

The channel has removed the clip from their website and have made a formal apology via their Facebook page.