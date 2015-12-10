The Most Dangerous Sex Position is More Common than You’d Think

So you’re looking to spice up your love life and turn to those intimidating sex guides in glossy magazines for inspiration—but the positions they recommend sound so complicated, and like they’d be more painful than pleasurable. It turns out those elaborate sex positions aren’t as dangerous as this very common one!

Apparently, woman-on-top intercourse was responsible for half of all penile fractures in cases reported from three hospitals, according to a study conducted by researchers in Brazil.

The researchers believe this is due to the full force of the woman’s body weight controlling the act. The nature of the act makes the woman less able to quickly divert her momentum if she lands askew on her partner’s equipment—which causes him to experience painful “wrong way penetration.”

The study was conducted for the journal Advances in Urology.

It concluded:

“Our study supports the fact that sexual intercourse with “woman on top” is the potentially riskiest sexual position related to penile fracture. When the man is controlling the movement, he has better chances of stopping the penetration energy in response to the pain related to the penis harm, minimizing it.”

The second most reported injury occurred when the woman was on all-fours during intercourse, while men on top was concluded to be the least dangerous.