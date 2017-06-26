Nasa Have Discovered Evidence Of Alien Life, According To Anonymous

We’re not alone in the universe and according to hacker group Anonymous, Nasa is about to confirm it.

In a video posted to an affiliated Anonymous YouTube account, the Space Agency is “on the verge” of acknowledging that extra-terrestrial life exists.

But what evidence do they have for predicting one of the biggest moments in human existence is right around the corner?

The 12-and-a-half-minute-video claims comments made by Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for Nasa, during an April congressional hearing called ‘Advances in the Search for Life’ indicate it’s a matter of ‘when’ not ‘if’ the discovery is made.

Speaking at the end of April he said: “Our civilization is on the verge of discovering evidence of alien life in the cosmos.”

“Taking into account all of the different activities and missions that are specifically searching for evidence of alien life we are on the verge of making one of the most profound and unprecedented discoveries in history.”

Added to that the recent news from Nasa that they have found 219 new planets outside of our Solar System, including 10 “Earth-like” planets, plus a whole host of other discoveries in recent months, Anonymous believe, the confirmation of other life is the next logical step. The planets, discovered by the Kepler telescope, are described by the space agency as “rocky” planets in the “Goldilocks zone” of their solar systems meaning they have the right environment for water to exist, the key element to support life.

Zurbuchen got very excited about this news on Twitter, writing: “Wow, 219 potential new planets! @NASAKepler data shows us that most stars are home to at least one planet…Are we alone?”

Anonymous claim the discovery might even go further than just small microbes and could be “space-faring creatures” or “trans-dimensional beings”.

The prediction may worry some in the science world, including Professor Stephen Hawking who takes an ignorance is bliss attitude towards the discovery of alien life.

Last year he said: “As I grow older I am more convinced than ever that we are not alone. After a lifetime of wondering, I am helping to lead a new global effort to find out. The Breakthrough Listen project will scan the nearest million stars for signs of life, but I know just the place to start looking. One day we might receive a signal from a planet like Gliese 832c, but we should be wary of answering back.”