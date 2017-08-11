One Armed Woman Goes Viral With Hilarious Tinder Bio

San Diego native Lauren has won the internet with her hilarious Tinder bio.

The 21-year-old’s profile on the dating app has gone viral after it was shared online this week. Last year Lauren lost her arm in a moped accident and rather than ignore it, decided to put it right there in her bio, mocking it with the line: “hands down the best catch on tinder”

“face 10/10, body 9/10, personality 20/10, arms 1/2”

She also put her occupation as “arms dealer”.

Someone screenshot the profile and posted it to Twitter, captioning the picture: “I can already tell she has the best personality by her job title”

I can already tell she has the best personality by her job title pic.twitter.com/uyK7DJCN0M — meme god (@MEMESG0D) August 8, 2017

It didn’t take long for the profile to go viral on Twitter and Reddit with most dying to swipe on her.

i want be friends with her she seems so funny — abhidnya (@tbhabhi) August 9, 2017

She’s kwute pic.twitter.com/aHt7FmCCWE

— Colbys Baby (@colbys_baby) August 9, 2017

Cute and has a great sense of humor? I’d date. — DJ 4/4 Musicman (@jarod_frye) August 10, 2017

>Arms dealer

I would gladly swipe right

The best — weed digimon (@TheGamerOfAges) August 10, 2017

She decided to write the funny bio “to address the elephant in the room that I was missing a limb.”

Admitting she was drunk when she wrote it, it wasn’t until people started sending her screenshots of the viral post, that she realised she was internet famous.

While she might seem to be dealing with the accident like a pro, she admitted to Buzzfeed News it wasn’t always so easy to see the humour in the traumatic incident.

She told Buzzfeed News: “For a while, I wasn’t okay with the jokes. But then I started telling the jokes, and it’s kind of helped.”

Explaining how she lost her limb, she continued: “I was going pretty fast on a moped and lost control of it, and I hit the median in the road.

“I flew off and hit a sign and it sliced my arm off. I stayed conscious the whole time.”