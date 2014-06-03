Man Buys Penis Enlarger Online, Receives Magnifying Glass Instead

Not only is this story a bummer for the man involved, it’s also a huge insult.

When a Malaysian man identified only as Ong recently ordered a penis enlarger online, he had no idea he was buying into an elaborate and mean-spirited scam.

After paying the equivalent of about $167, he received a magnifying glass worth less than $10 with instructions that read: “Do Not Use in Sunlight.”

“As you can imagine, he is feeling rather disgruntled,” said the chairman of Malaysia’s customer complaints bureau, Seri Michael Chong, when explaining the situation to The Star newspaper.

Although the understandably discouraged and embarrassed Ong hasn’t revealed where he ordered the enlarger from, lawyer Alex Kok explains it’s very hard for victims of such scams to sue the online criminals involved.

“We wouldn’t know who to sue or where and how to sue them” he said to the newspaper saying it gets increasingly more difficult in cases where there is no proof of purchase.

Chong adds that scores of people have fallen victim to dubious online scams like this one. Ong’s example should be a reminder to be especially careful of promises and deals online and to make sure you’re dealing with reputable businesses.

Feature image for illustrative purposes only