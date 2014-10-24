Dubai is famous for a lot of things, especially when it comes to world records that have to do with luxury.

The United Arab Emirates currently holds the record for the largest man-made island, shopping mall (3.7 million square feet), tallest building, a police force that has a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Bugatti Veyron, and the world’s only seven-star hotel.

Oh yeah, and more everyday scenarios include lions and tigers hanging out of car windows, traffic jams full of Ferrari’s, cell phones that cost more than all the money you’ll earn in your lifetime, and ATM machines that spit out gold bars.

You can guarantee that we never witness any of these things living in Southern California. The closest we get is probably driving next to someone in a Lamborghini that’s smoking a fine Cuban cigar while their Yorkshire Terrier sticks its head out the window.

Check out the slideshow above for 19 things that probably only happen in Dubai.

Original post appeared on Buzzfeed.

