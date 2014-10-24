Dubai is famous for a lot of things, especially when it comes to world records that have to do with luxury.
The United Arab Emirates currently holds the record for the largest man-made island, shopping mall (3.7 million square feet), tallest building, a police force that has a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Bugatti Veyron, and the world’s only seven-star hotel.
Oh yeah, and more everyday scenarios include lions and tigers hanging out of car windows, traffic jams full of Ferrari’s, cell phones that cost more than all the money you’ll earn in your lifetime, and ATM machines that spit out gold bars.
You can guarantee that we never witness any of these things living in Southern California. The closest we get is probably driving next to someone in a Lamborghini that’s smoking a fine Cuban cigar while their Yorkshire Terrier sticks its head out the window.
Check out the slideshow above for 19 things that probably only happen in Dubai.
Original post appeared on Buzzfeed.
26 Bizarre Things That Only Happen in China
- Bacon, Anyone?
Bacon, Anyone?
Last year, over 16,000 dead, rotting pigs washed up on the shores of Shanghai.
- Nap Time
Nap Time
People make due with what they have when it’s time for a siesta.
- Unhappy Customers
Unhappy Customers
On March 15, a wealthy Chinese man smashed his Maserati at car show in China just because he was angry with the dealer over “poor customer service.”
- Animal Cruelty
Animal Cruelty
In China, tourists can purchase turtles, fish, and lizards in sealed plastic bags as souvenirs. The animals only have a few hours to live before running out of oxygen.
- Family Photos
Family Photos
Forget about taking photos with an adorable pony. The trend here is getting your toddler face-to-face with a vicious tiger. (This kid’s totally not impressed.)
- Baby Stabbed While Breastfeeding
-
- Interesting Bathroom Breaks
Interesting Bathroom Breaks
Do you prefer squatting or sitting? How about a little privacy?
- Godzilla Barf
Godzilla Barf
Back in May, Godzilla barf oozed out of streets in Nanjing. Gross.
- Rent a Boyfriend
Rent a Boyfriend
Single ladies in China rent boyfriends to ward off annoying questions and comments from nosy relatives.
- Crocodiles for Sale at Walmart
Crocodiles for Sale at Walmart
There is an old saying that in China, anything that walks, swims, crawls or flies is eventually made into a meal.
- Dogs in Pantyhose
-
- Bike Couriers
Bike Couriers
Can’t afford a U-Haul for moving day? Consider this over-the-top solution.
- Frozen Waterfall
Frozen Waterfall
What would happen if you left your tap water running all winter long?
One man who lives in the Jilin Province in China found out for himself when he left the warm water running in his seventh-floor flat – diverting it outside of the building.
- Beach Fashion
Beach Fashion
Sporting full-face caps on the beach is all the rage.
- Ghost Marriages
-
- Stealing to Find the Meaning of Life
Stealing to Find the Meaning of Life
A young man from Nanjing was arrested for attempting to find the “meaning of life” within the pages of 800 stolen books.
- Obama Fried Chicken
Obama Fried Chicken
We think this speaks for itself.
- Fake Pregnant Bellies
-
- Tiananmen Anti-Self-Immolator Firefighters
Tiananmen Anti-Self-Immolator Firefighters
This is probably the creepiest thing in China. Firefighters stand-by in case any protesters attempt to set themselves on fire.
- Making Love Can Be Fatal
-
- Sharks for Sale at Walmart
Sharks for Sale at Walmart
And we thought our local Walmart sold interesting items! Shark fillet, anyone?
- The Anxiety Pool
The Anxiety Pool
Just looking at this swimming pool is enough to make someone pop a Xanax.
- Bus Doesn’t Wait for Anyone
Bus Doesn’t Wait for Anyone
This is worse than the bus driver simply laughing at a passenger who missed their ride. Ouch.
- Chinese Zoo Attempts to Disguise Dog as African Lion
Chinese Zoo Attempts to Disguise Dog as African Lion
A zoo in central China has been closed after visitors were outraged to discover its lion was really a bushy and barking Tibetan mastiff.
- Strange Medical Treatments
Strange Medical Treatments
This traditional Chinese medical treatment involves placing a walnut in one eye and igniting dry moxa leaves in the ears to cure facial paralysis.
- Zoo Interactions
Zoo Interactions
Fishing for bears? “Look mom! I got one!”