Orlando Boom Explains Why He Got Naked While Paddleboarding With Katy Perry

Remember last year when Orlando Bloom got completely naked and everyone went crazy about it?

After keeping silent on the infamous nude paddleboarding moment, the star has now explained exactly why he ditched the shorts during his holiday with his then girlfriend – revealing he had a moment of “feeling free”.

“We’d be completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free,” he told Elle magazine of the magical moment.

The Lord Of The Rings actor did look pretty free as he kneeled up on the board, his paddle in hand, behind Katy, who was sitting cross-legged in front of him – how was he to know someone was watching?

Orlando, who was on holiday in Sardinia at the time, insisted he wouldn’t have gone au natural if he’d known there were pesky photographers spying on him and insisted he had a good radar for the paps usually.

“I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen,” he said. “I’ve been photographed a million times in a million ways. I have a good radar.”

Unfortunately for Orlando that day his radar wasn’t working and he did get papped during his moment of “freedom”.

There’s no shame in showing off though Orlie and from the uncensored images that soon made their way around Twitter, he had quite a bit to be proud of.

Orlando’s manhood was soon trending on social media and reactions were, we’d say complimentary.

Bloom didn’t seem too bothered about the naked snaps in the interview.

When asked if he thought the reaction would have been different if he was a woman, Orlando said: “I didn’t take it that deep, darlin’. What can I tell you? Note to self: You’re never free.”