Patagonia Raises $10 Million For The Planet Challenging US Stand On Climate Change

Hipster and expensive is what you probably think when you walk into a Patagonia store.

The high-end sports apparel retailer has just announced their record breaking $10 million Black Friday profit, a Black Friday they called “fundraiser for the earth”, which they plan on donating every last cent to charities.

The outdoor clothing specialists predicted a $2 million profit, but nothing on this colossal scale. The special fundraising event attracted customers who had never shopped at Patagonia before, but all for the good cause of raising money for charity.

The company’s main focus is to donate funds “for the planet” and plan to spread the profits equally among grassroots nonprofits that work on protecting the environment, and environmental groups are underfunded and under the radar.

The hipster brand from California went on to discuss their concerns for the environment and America’s current efforts to save the planet, with what appears to be direct encouragement at the President-elect, Donald Trump.

“The science is telling us loud and clear: We have a problem. By getting active in communities, we can raise our voices to defend policies and regulations that will protect wild places and wildlife, reduce carbon emissions, build a modern energy economy based on investment in renewables, and, most crucially, ensure the United States remains fully committed to the vital goals set forth in the Paris Agreement on climate change.”

Trump has repeatedly called climate change a “hoax” and has promised to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal and to increase America’s production of coal, oil and natural gas.

Patagonia has a long history of donating earnings towards protecting the environment and is a member of 1% For The Planet, an alliance of businesses that understand the necessity of protecting the natural environment.