People Are Using Storm Stella To Troll Donald Trump And It’s Hilarious

It seems no corner of the internet is safe from Donald Trump – or his haters – after the President managed to get trolled over the arrival of Storm Stella.
The blizzard hit the North West on Monday leaving places such as Philadelphia, Delaware and New York have all been affected by the estimated 4-6inches of white stuff falling.
With time on their hands, people have been finding ingenious ways to either blame Storm Stella on the President or just troll him instead.
It’s almost as cold outside as it is inside Donald Trump’s soul. #StellaBlizzard
— Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) March 14, 2017
Expect Trump to blame Obama for #StellaBlizzard
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) March 14, 2017
It’s so white outside it looks like a Trump rally #StellaBlizzard
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) March 14, 2017
Others were annoyed to see that not even the blizzard could remove the new POTUS:
Unfortunately the blizzard has cancelled everything except for Donald Trump’s presidency. #StellaBlizzard
— C@RLY (@carlycarbonate) March 14, 2017
#StellaBlizzard is cold, destructive, and no one wanted it…sound familiar? #Trump pic.twitter.com/02jMqufG1q
— Ms. Saturday Show (@SnareChick1) March 14, 2017
Trump reports weather : 75% & Sunshine in NYC this AM -& anything otherwise is “Fake News” #blizzard2017 #StellaBlizzard pic.twitter.com/YVccHJ1qkY
— Peace🌎Baby (@nysprts1) March 14, 2017
Trump wasn’t the only one getting the Storm Stella treatment.
Press Secretary Sean Spicer also got his fair share of love from Twitter:
#Spicy: There is no blizzard. Stella is a myth; just the #ClimateChange and #Trump‘s patriotism#blizzard2017 #StellaBlizzard #noreaster2017 pic.twitter.com/Y1SSD0lMRM
— FixIt_Fitz (@fixit_fitz) March 14, 2017
As did KellyAnne Conway over her latest comments that Barack Obama could have been spying on Trump via his microwave.
The people in the #StellaBlizzard area are sure using their Obama spying devices to heat up that hot chocolate. #kellyanneMicrowave pic.twitter.com/3E0zMgqlSf
— Jacob Gil (@jacob4kids) March 14, 2017
Presented without comment.#StellaBlizzard pic.twitter.com/A6rlHjHcpo
— Mike Donovan (@mikelikebike) March 14, 2017
On Monday Trump revealed he had held a meeting regarding preparations to deal with the extreme weather and warned everyone to stay safe.
Meeting w/ Washington, D.C. @MayorBowser and Metro GM Paul Wiedefeld about incoming winter storm preparations here in D.C. Everyone be safe! pic.twitter.com/E69Jb0vycu
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2017