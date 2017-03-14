People Are Using Storm Stella To Troll Donald Trump And It’s Hilarious

It seems no corner of the internet is safe from Donald Trump – or his haters – after the President managed to get trolled over the arrival of Storm Stella.

The blizzard hit the North West on Monday leaving places such as Philadelphia, Delaware and New York have all been affected by the estimated 4-6inches of white stuff falling.

With time on their hands, people have been finding ingenious ways to either blame Storm Stella on the President or just troll him instead.

It’s almost as cold outside as it is inside Donald Trump’s soul. #StellaBlizzard — Michael Blackman (@ParaComedian09) March 14, 2017

Expect Trump to blame Obama for #StellaBlizzard — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) March 14, 2017

It’s so white outside it looks like a Trump rally #StellaBlizzard — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@Deanofcomedy) March 14, 2017

Others were annoyed to see that not even the blizzard could remove the new POTUS:

Unfortunately the blizzard has cancelled everything except for Donald Trump’s presidency. #StellaBlizzard — C@RLY (@carlycarbonate) March 14, 2017

Trump reports weather : 75% & Sunshine in NYC this AM -& anything otherwise is “Fake News” #blizzard2017 #StellaBlizzard pic.twitter.com/YVccHJ1qkY — Peace🌎Baby (@nysprts1) March 14, 2017

Trump wasn’t the only one getting the Storm Stella treatment.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer also got his fair share of love from Twitter:

As did KellyAnne Conway over her latest comments that Barack Obama could have been spying on Trump via his microwave.

The people in the #StellaBlizzard area are sure using their Obama spying devices to heat up that hot chocolate. #kellyanneMicrowave pic.twitter.com/3E0zMgqlSf — Jacob Gil (@jacob4kids) March 14, 2017

On Monday Trump revealed he had held a meeting regarding preparations to deal with the extreme weather and warned everyone to stay safe.