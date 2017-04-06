Pepsi Pull Kendall Jenner Advert After Huge Backlash

Pepsi have been forced to make a major public climb down after that Kendall Jenner advert caused outrage and have confirmed they’re getting rid of it altogether.

The advert, branded “tone deaf” for its insensitivity, has been removed from YouTube and the campaign halted after it was accused of trivialising demonstrations, in particular, Black Lives Matter and the recent protests against the presidency of Donald Trump.

Apologising in a statement the drinks company admitted they “missed the mark” with the project.

They said: “Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding.

“Clearly, we missed the mark, and we apologise. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue.

“We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologise for putting Kendall Jenner in this position.”

The advert, which carried the slogan “Live bolder” sees Kendall abandon a photo shoot to join a group of protesters.

The supermodel and little sister of Kim Kardashian then can be seen strolling through the placard-waving group of young and diverse people, before picking up a can of Pepsi and walking over to the police line facing the protesters. Offering a male officer her drink, he takes a sip and then gives a knowing smile to his colleague while the protesters celebrate.

The reaction online was swift and critical as users attacked the company for appearing to cash-in on demonstrations, and belittle serious issues by suggesting major problems could be solved if only warring factions shared a Pepsi.

Next time @pepsi do one where Kendall Jenner marches to Montgomery but the cops don’t bludgeon her bc she’s white & has a refreshing @pepsi — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) 4 April 2017

Simply unbelievable! Wrong, inappropriate, vacuous, denigrating, disrespectful and sickening. #PepsiAdvert — Justin Webb (@daddygorge) 5 April 2017

Every time I see the Kendal Pepsi ad I’m astounded by the sheer number of people that would’ve signed it off. #PepsiAdvert #pepsilivesmatter — Nick Bain (@bainser) 5 April 2017

All you need is Pepsi….THANK YOU SO MUCH KENDALL JENNER. pic.twitter.com/7ZXnREU2c9 — Chooziyeol (@Machocolatera) 6 April 2017

I want to go to a protest & give a cop a Pepsi just to see what happens. Lol — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) 6 April 2017

In particular, it is reminiscent of the 2015 violent protests in Baltimore following the death of Freddy Gray in police custody when a photo of a young boy offering a police officer in riot gear a bottle of water went viral.

It didn’t take long for Twitter to draw comparisons and one user pointed out that it hadn’t help.

One high-profile voice to mock the campaign was the daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Bernice King wrote on Twitter alongside an image of her father being pushed by a policeman: “If only Daddy would have known about the power of Pepsi.”

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) 5 April 2017

Kendall Jenner has yet to respond to the criticism, but before the outrage had said she was “honoured” to be part of the campaign.

When it was released Pepsi claimed the advert was “a global ad that reflects people from different walks of life coming together in a spirit of harmony, and we think that’s an import message to convey.

