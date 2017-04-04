Police Officer Takes Down Beer Drinking Heckler During Live TV Conference

As stupid things go heckling a police officer must be up there, but doing it during a live TV press conference has to be new levels of dumb behaviour.

An Australian man learnt that lesson on Tuesday after interrupting a TV media address by police, only for the officer giving the interview to give him a doss of karma in response to his outrageous behaviour.

The unidentified man must have quickly regretted his antics when he saw the reaction of the officer and looked more than a little shocked as he was quickly escorted into the police station, outside of which the press conference had been taking place.

Caught live on camera by Prime7 News Border the unidentified man, who was holding what looked like a beer bottle, can be seen walking over to where the officer was speaking and screaming “BULLSHIT” in his direction.

Completely unfazed, the officer coolly excused himself from the interview before turning around to deal with the troublemaker.

With the cameras still rolling the officer was seen confronting the man, asking him to put his bottle of drink down before roughly taking him by the arm and marching him into the police station.

The video was posted to Prime7’s Facebook page and soon racked up thousands of views and comments supporting the no-nonsense officer on his quick reaction to the man.

One Facebook user commented: "Some people truly are stupid,"

No word yet on what happened to the TV crasher or what the officer thinks about becoming a viral video star.

Moral of the story – you just don’t mess with Australian police, especially when they’re in front of the cameras.

