Cyclist Shares Insane Picture Of His Swollen Legs While Competing In The Tour De France

If you were ever in any doubt of how tough cycling is then check out this picture from Polish rider Pawel Poljański.

The 27-year-old is currently competing in the Tour de France, the grueling three week multiple stage bike race that covers around 3,5000 kilometers.

This year’s race started on July 1 and earlier this week Poljański shared with followers on Instagram exactly what his legs looked like after 16 punishing race days and it’s not exactly pretty.

He captioned the shocking picture, which showed his incredibly veins and bruised legs: “After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired”

After sixteen stages I think my legs look little tired 😬 #tourdefrance A post shared by Paweł Poljański (@p.poljanski) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:04am PDT

At least he’s still got his sense of humour.

By this point the athlete had racked up 70 hours, 13 minutes and 50 seconds and with only two days rest, it’s not surprised his body has come in for some major punishment.

With 5 more stages to go, let’s home his legs can handle it.

11 days more #tourdefrance #borahansgrohe #avanti A post shared by Paweł Poljański (@p.poljanski) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

But why have his veins swollen so badly? Dr Bradley Launikonis from the University of Queensland’s School of Biomedical Science told the ABC it was due to the extreme conditions he’s putting his body through: “The amount of blood that we get normally going down to our legs is five litres per minute, for anyone at rest. For an untrained athlete, their maximum exercise will have 20 litres per minute flowing through the muscles.

“One of these elite cyclists will have double that, about 40 litres per minute. They have massive volumes of blood moving through. After he’s finished exercising, the veins are showing up. Blood flow is pressurized through the arteries in a highly regulated fashion. What we’re seeing [through the skin] are the veins, and there’s a lot less pressure in them [than arteries].

“There’s a high level of blood being pushed into his legs for long periods of time, and it’s still in there post-exercise.”

It’s not the first time a Tour de France athlete has shared pictures of their swollen during the punishing race.

British cyclist and previous winner Chris Froome did the same in 2014.