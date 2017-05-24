Pope Francis Met President Trump And He Didn’t Look Happy About It

The Pope met with President Donald Trump on Wednesday and one picture from the visit has become an instant Twitter sensation.

His Holiness welcomed POTUS along with First Lady Melania and Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, to the Vatican before the two leaders sat down for a brief meeting.

While cameras caught most of their smiley exchanges, one group shot, where the Pope looks completely devastated has sent Twitter into meltdown.

It shows Pope Francis standing next to a very smiley Trump, with a sad and dejected look on his face, while Melania and Ivanka seem just as somber.

Was it something he said?

While the Pope did welcome Trump with a smile and handshake, of course, it’s this image of the head of the Catholic Church and the current incumbent of the Oval Office standing side-by-side that caught the imagination of Twitter.

The visit has been highly anticipated, as Pope Francis hasn’t exactly hidden his feelings when it comes to the more controversial of Trump’s policies.

When Trump caused outrage in February with the signing of an executive order that temporarily banned citizens from seven majority Muslim countries, the Pope appeared to voice his concern on Twitter.

He wrote: “How often in the Bible the Lord asks us to welcome migrants and foreigners, reminding us that we too are foreigners!”

He previously criticized Trump’s planned wall along the US-Mexico border during the election campaign, he claimed it wasn’t Christian to build walls.

During his weekly audience at the Vatican, he called for Christians “to not raise walls but bridges, to not respond to evil with evil, to overcome evil with good”.

He added: “A Christian can never say: ‘I’ll make you pay for that.’ Never! That is not a Christian gesture. An offense is overcome with forgiveness, by living in peace with everyone.”

It is understood the world leaders met for a private 20-minute meeting, with Trump telling the media it was “a great honor” to meet Pope Francis.