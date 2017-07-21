Internet Porn Traffic Dropped Significantly During Game Of Thrones Premiere

Game of Thrones has returned and it’s so popular even porn is taking a hit.

The season seven premiere finally made it to screens on Sunday night with an estimated viewership of 16 million in the US alone. Even before they take into account overseas viewers, that’s a lot of eyes on Westeros and so many tuned in Pornhub claimed it dented their traffic.

The site said in a statement that traffic dropped 4.5% while the premiere was on air, with a spokesperson claiming it was a severe decrease in comparison to traffic usually at that time.

They said: “That’s a considerable change in visitors as Sunday night is one of the most popular times for people to visit Pornhub.”

The correlation between porn and Game of Thrones has been happening for a while. Last year the company reported a decrease of 4% traffic during the season 6 premiere.

GOT’s opener was also a record breaker for HBO, drawing 10.1 million linear viewers for the first episode of the hugely popular fantasy series. That beat the previous record holder – the season 6 finale which aired last summer and attracted around 8.9 million viewers.

10 million was only the first estimate with HBO claiming that with the addition of online streaming figures it was closer to 16 million, a 50% increase on last season’s premiere episode.

Those figures are only for the US and with the worldwide audience yet to be established you can only imagine how many millions sat down to watch Cersei and co’s return.

In Australia, the demand was so great that Foxtel, the company who holds the rights down under, saw it’s digital platform crash during the episode due to the amount of people trying to log on and watch it.

If the season carries on with this popularity, you’ll have a job finding anyone not keeping up with the goings on in the seven kingdoms.