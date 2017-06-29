Pregnant Mum Kills Her Boyfriend In YouTube Stunt Gone Wrong

A woman from Minnesota shot and accidentally killed her boyfriend when a stunt they were filming for a YouTube video went wrong.

Monalisa Perez, 19, shot Pedro Ruiz had attempted to dangerous stunt, where she shot him in the chest in the video while he held a hardback encyclopedia up against his chest, in an attempt to gain viral fame.

The book was meant to stop the bullet, but it didn’t and Ruiz ended up dying in front of the couple’s three-year-old child and around 30 witnesses who had gathered to watch. Perez 19, has since been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

According to Claudia Ruiz, the victim’s aunt, the couple attempted the strange stunt in bid to go viral. She told WDAY-TV that her nephew had told said they “want more viewers, we want to get famous”.

“He had told me about that idea and I said, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t do it. Why are you going to use a gun? Why?'” she continued.

Insisted the act was without malice, she added: “They were in love, they loved each other,” she said. “It was just a prank gone wrong.”

The shooting took place outside their Minnesota home on Monday and was recorded by at least two cameras, which police have now seized. Perez was allegedly standing around 30cm from her boyfriend when she shot him with a 50-caliber Desert Eagle handgun, who was holding a hardcover encyclopedia as a shield.

According to the authorities Ruiz died from the single gunshot.

Earlier in the day Perez, who is pregnant with the couple’s child, tweeted about the video, claiming to be reluctant to take part: “Me and Pedro are going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever. HIS idea not MINE.”

Me and Pedro are probably going to shoot one of the most dangerous videos ever😳😳 HIS idea not MINE🙈 — Monalisa Perez (@MonalisaPerez5) June 26, 2017

Horrified neighbor Wayne Cameron told WDAY-TV: “Everyone was crying. I was standing behind that tree over there. And that was it. I just couldn’t take it anymore so I had to go back home.”

The couple started their YouTube channel in March and claimed to show “the real life of a young couple who happen to be teen parents”.