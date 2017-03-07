Proof Donald Trump’s Inauguration Crowd Was Much Smaller Than Obama’s

The debate over the size of Donald Trump’s Inauguration crowd appears to have been settled once and for all with the release of hundreds of official images taken of Washington D.C. on January 20th by the National Parks Department.

The number of people in the capital watching the inauguration has become a real problem for Trump, who in his first few days in office repeatedly slammed the media over suggestions it wasn’t as big as outgoing President Barack Obama’s own ceremony in 2009.

In that case, we don’t think he will welcome the official pictures, which show a half-empty National Mall and tiny crowds.

The photos were obtained by Buzzfeed and the Washington Post using the Freedom of Information Act and were shared on Flickr.

Users on Twitter were quick to compare them to the official images from Obama’s 2009 Inauguration and show Barack’s crowd were easily bigger.

JUST RELEASED: Official NPS photo of Trump inauguration thanks to @JasonLeopold‘s #FOIA https://t.co/v12YfYFSfb Comparison to Obama in 2009 pic.twitter.com/dCLfT2ohJ4 — Anna Massoglia (@annalecta) March 6, 2017

The National Parks department had been under pressure by Trump to produce images that backed up his claims of 1.5million people gathering on the National Mall. The President even called director Michael T. Reynolds directly to ask him to publish images that would prove the media wrong.

During a speech at the CIA Headquarters a few days after his swearing-in ceremony Trump slammed the media, saying: “I turn on one of the networks, and they show an empty field. I’m like, wait a minute.

“I made a speech. I looked out, the field was, it looked like a million, million and a half people.”

Press Secretary Sean Spicer went even further and in his first address to the media from the White House claimed: “This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.

“These attempts to lessen the enthusiasm for the inauguration are shameful and wrong.”