Rihanna Heckles Kevin Durant, Steals The Spotlight At NBA Finals

Rihanna completely stole the spotlight at the NBA finals opener on Thursday night.

The singer was sitting courtside for Game 1 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors and while the play was a little dull, RiRi was on fire.

A huge LeBron fan, she made sure the Cavaliers star felt the full force of her support during the game and was even spotted bowing to him at one point. Unfortunately, she wasn’t so nice to Kevin Durant and according to fans, was even caught heckling the player.

At one point Rihanna appeared to scream “brick” at the baller during a free throw and after he made the shot, he appeared to turn back to where she was sitting and stare her out.

Listen: Rihanna yells "BRIIIIIICK!!!" at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) 2 June 2017

After the game, BSO’s Robert Littal asked Durant about the stare during the post-game press conference.

He claims he “didn’t remember” giving Rihanna the death stare, which isn’t too surprising. Would Durant really ever admit the star had got to him during a match?

Kevin Durant talks about the Rihanna incident. 😂 A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

We doubt RiRi was too upset about the Durant “look”, she was too busy hitting back at Cav haters, telling one on Twitter: “It doesn’t matter b****. The King is still the King.”

Did Rihanna really get to Kevin?

That’s what the internet would like you to believe, who went crazy for this moment and RiRi in general.

Kevin Durant vs Rihanna is the matchup we were all looking forward to. — Tas Melas (@TasMelas) 2 June 2017

Durant was showing out for Rihanna and she was too busy bowing to LeBron James so in a way, the Warriors really lost here — Zito (@_Zeets) 2 June 2017

Durant and Rihanna got that chemistry. — Thirsty Villain (@thirstyvillain) 2 June 2017

lol how many times is Durant going to stare down Rihanna? — Mike (@mikjones24) 2 June 2017

yoo i am screaming .. why rihanna at the basketball game screaming BRICKKKK to kevin durant lmaoooo — Ur Favorite Virgo ♍️ (@NadreaDonae) 2 June 2017

Durant vs Rihanna 🤔🤔🤔 I don't know! I love this. #NBAFinals #NBA — Faiver (@MrGoogleIt) 2 June 2017

Even ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy couldn’t get enough of Rihanna, saying: “I don’t know about this, but Rihanna just walked in front of me. Are you kidding me?”

"Rihanna just walked in front of me." Jeff Van Gundy, the realest, out here willing to risk it all. pic.twitter.com/z2jTfiBYrh — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) 2 June 2017

The commentators gave a play-by-play run down of what the singer was doing and spent nearly as much time with eyes on her as on the game.

She wasn’t the only star sitting courtside. Her pal, Jay-Z, was also there with comedian Kevin Hart.