Rosie O’Donnell Teases SNL Appearance As Trump’s Main Man Steve Bannon

Hot on the heels of Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer spoof – Rosie O’Donnell has confirmed she’s willing to portray Steve Bannon on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

After McCarthy hilariously lampooned the press secretary on last week’s show, viewers on Twitter began wondering exactly who could tackle the roles of the rest of Trump’s administration and Rosie immediately was tagged as a possible Bannon.

Rosie, who has has been in a bitter feud with Trump for over a decade, admitted she was game to play the Donald’s chief strategist, replying to one tweet: “available – if called i will serve !!!” (sic)

On Thursday she fuelled speculation further by changing her profile picture to a terrifying mash-up of her and Bannon.

Rosie even joked the close allies could watch it together.

When someone tweeted: “just the mere speculation & possibility will accomplish so much leaving him on edge waiting for it hahaahahaha doesn’t even need to!”

Rosie responded: “my thoughts exactly – u know they watch it – cuddled together in short bathrobes in the Lincoln bedroom – eating fast food – tweeting ”

It’s hard to know who Trump hates more – SNL or Rosie O’Donnell.

The now President regularly blasted SNL for Alec Baldwin’s weekly unflattering parodies during and after the Presidential election, calling the iconic show “unwatchable”.Last week’s depiction of Spicer reportedly caused further upset in the White House. Trump was allegedly furious that Spicer was portrayed by a woman, with one Trump donor reportedly telling Politico: “Trump doesn’t like his people to look weak.”

Spicer attempted to laugh off the gum-chewing, super soaker attacking, performance, telling EXTRA on Monday that McCarthy “needs to slow down on the gum chewing; way too many pieces in there.”

The clip is already making SNL history. It went viral soon after the show aired, was repeated on news channels and has clocked up millions of views on YouTube.

While Trump might not be a fan, the show is enjoying its highest ratings in 22 years and it’s mainly down to his weekly appearances – via Alec Baldwin.

According to reports, the McCarthy episode attracted an average of 10.6million viewers – a two million increase on last season.

