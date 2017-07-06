Ryan Gosling Might Be Playing Willy Wonka In A New Movie

It mind sound like the most unlikely casting, but rumours has it Ryan Gosling wants to play Willy Wonka.

Warner Bros are currently prepping a prequel about the eccentric chocolate factory owner and according to ScreenRant.com, the LaLaLand star could be in the running to play Wonka.

While he’s tackled a range of roles before – from soppy romantic lead in The Notebook to a drug addicted teacher in Half Nelson – could Gosling actually make the role of Wonka his own?

Gene Wilder cemented himself in the minds of several generations as Willy Wonka thanks to his portrayal in the 1971 adaptation of the Roald Dahl book.

It wasn’t until 2005 that someone else attempted to make the character their own and that fell to Johnny Depp in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The Gothic slant on the adaptation suited Depp and his long time collaborator Burton, but it still received mixed reviews, including from Wilder himself.

So how would Gosling go down in Hollywood as the next version?

According to That Hash Tag Show, Gosling has been the one to express interest in the role. If the prequel is a musical, like the 1971 hit, perhaps Gosling is keen to show off his dancing and singing abilities after his success in LaLaLand.

The report claims Warner are reportedly looking for someone around the age of 26 – 35 for the role, which would actually cast the 36-year-old out of the age bracket.

Do we really need another Willy Wonka movie though? There has been some negativity from Dahl fans and those who view the first movie as a piece of film history not to be messed with.

They’re not keen on a prequel messing with the legacy of the iconic movie, would they change their mind if Gosling was attached?