Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal Wreck Their Latest Interview And It’s Hilarious

Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal seem like the kind of guys you want to get a beer with.

The actors are meant to be promoting new movie, sci-fi thriller Life but, struggled to keep it together when they sat down with Fox5’s Kevin McCarthy this week and spent most of the interview laughing and joking about being high.

Hollywood actors ALWAYS say they get on when they work together, but Ryan and Jake seem to genuinely have a bromance going on and rather than wax lyrically about the movie – managing to answer just one question in the full five-minute interview.

It all started off a little chaotic with Jake jokingly storming off when Kevin gave Ryan some Deadpool merchandise, sending Gyllenhaal off to the back as he pretended to be offended by the mention of Reynold’s huge Marvel hit.

It then went further off the rails when they were asked a serious question about shooting one continuous shot that appears in the movie.

Not appearing to take it too seriously, Ryan refers to it as a “oner”, declaring that he “loves big oners”, which immediately sends Jake into giggles.

Watch the video here:

They then got distracted by the fact their names were on their chairs, with Ryan almost crying with laughter as Jake explained he had managed to sit in the wrong seat – despite the name tag.

Admitting the interview hadn’t gone very well Jake joked that watching it back people would think they were high.

“This is such a useless interview,” Ryan laughed at one point.

This isn’t a one-off either.

It happened again in a chat with Chris Van Vliet from WSVN-TV, where the pair managed to turn the conversation away from the movie and to the Muppets and Fraggle Rock instead.

We’re huge fans of this bromance and the interview in general. So many times they can appear rehearsed and repetitive as the stars give pre-planned answers, but we’re pretty sure this isn’t the case here.

If only all movie interviews were like this.