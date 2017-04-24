Scorsese, DiCaprio, De Niro Tipped To Collaborate For First Time

We can already hear Oscars and the film hasn’t even been made yet.

Imperative Entertainment won the rights to turn David Grann’s recently published book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI to the big screen with a $5million bid in a bitter battle between Hollywood’s leading studios and are now assembling a dream team to head up the project.

According to Deadline, Imperative are desperate to sign legendary director Martin Scorsese and his frequent collaborators Robert De Niro and Leonardo Di Caprio to the project.

While there’s no confirmation yet, Imperative are apparently determined to make it happen if they pull it off, it will be the first time all three have worked on a project together, though they have all separately collaborated in the past.

Scorsese, who is behind legendary mob movies Goodfellas and Casino, has worked with Leo on five feature films including The Wolf Of Wall Street, Gangs of New York and The Departed, which he finally won the Academy Award for Best Director.

His work with De Niro is even more impressive.

They have one of the most celebrated partnerships in movie history with Mean Streets, Taxi Driver and Raging Bull just three of their eight big-screen masterpieces.

Leo and De Niro aren’t exactly strangers either, having starred as step-father and son in the gritty 1993 drama This Boy’s Life, where De Niro played an abusive parent.

We’re just a little excited if this is true.

The non-fiction book details the murder of several Osage Indan tribe members in Oklahoma during the 1920s, shortly after the discovery of oil on their land brought them incredible wealth.

The newly former FBI was sent to Oklahoma after those investigating the murders also ended up dead and it became one of the bureau’s first major homicide cases.

As the investigation faltered, director J. Edgar Hoover appointed former Texas ranger Tom White to solve uncover the grizzly truth about the chilling murders.

This will be familiar territory for all three of the Hollywood heavyweights. Scorsese directed six seasons of the Prohibition-era drama Boardwalk Empire, which featured the formation of the FBI and the crowning of its young director.

DiCaprio is no stranger to Hoover either having played the polarizing figure in the 2011 film J. Edgar.

Grant’s non-fiction book depicting one of the worst mass murders in U.S. history was only released last year, but long before it hit the shelves Hollywood was fighting for the rights.

In March last year Brad Pitt, Gorge Clooney and DiCaprio were all said to be desperate to secure a deal through their respective production companies to make the movie.

